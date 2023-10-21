Latino Chronic Disease Community Conference (Conferencia Sobre Enfermades del Corazon y Diabetes)
to
Luther Memorial Church 1021 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Luther Memorial Church, 1021 University Ave.
Limited space. Register today! Please call 608.441.9918 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
All activities are free! We can offer transportation if needed.We will have activities for children. Note: This event will be fully conducted in Spanish
THIS EVENT IS ORGANIZED BY THE LATINO HEALTH COUNCIL OF DANE COUNTY
Onceava Conferencia Latina De Salud Mental
“Mente sana en cuerpo sano”
Sábado, 21 de Octubre, 2023, 8:30 am a 3:00 pm, Iglesia Luther Memorial, 1021 University Avenue Madison
Hay cupo limitado ¡Inscríbete hoy! Llama al 608.441.9918 de 9:00 am a 7:00 pm
La admisión es gratuita. ¡TODA LA FAMILIA ES BIENVENIDA! Ofrecemos transportación y tendremos actividades para niños.
Nota: Todos los talleres son en español
Evento organizado por el Consejo Latino para la Salud del Condado de Dane