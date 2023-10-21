Latino Chronic Disease Community Conference (Conferencia Sobre Enfermades del Corazon y Diabetes)

Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Luther Memorial Church, 1021 University Ave.

Limited space. Register today! Please call 608.441.9918 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

All activities are free! We can offer transportation if needed.We will have activities for children. Note: This event will be fully conducted in Spanish

THIS EVENT IS ORGANIZED BY THE LATINO HEALTH COUNCIL OF DANE COUNTY

Onceava Conferencia Latina De Salud Mental

“Mente sana en cuerpo sano”

Sábado, 21 de Octubre, 2023, 8:30 am a 3:00 pm, Iglesia Luther Memorial, 1021 University Avenue Madison

Hay cupo limitado ¡Inscríbete hoy! Llama al 608.441.9918 de 9:00 am a 7:00 pm

La admisión es gratuita. ¡TODA LA FAMILIA ES BIENVENIDA! Ofrecemos transportación y tendremos actividades para niños.

Nota: Todos los talleres son en español

Evento organizado por el Consejo Latino para la Salud del Condado de Dane