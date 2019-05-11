Latino Conference on Mental Health

“Healthy Body - Healthy Minds”

Saturday, May 11, 2019, 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave.

Your mental health is important to us! Come and listen to experts talk about how to improve your mental health, family communication, Zumba, Stress relaxation techniques, self-esteem, community services, and many other very important topics.

Limited space. Register today! Please call 608.441.9918 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

All activities are free! We can offer transportation if needed. We will also offer daycare and learning activities for children. Note: This event will be fully conducted in Spanish

THIS EVENT IS ORGANIZED BY THE LATINO HEALTH COUNCIL OF DANE COUNTY

Onceava Conferencia Latina De Salud Mental

“Mente sana en cuerpo sano”

Sábado, 11 de mayo del 2019, 8:30 am a 3:00 pm, Iglesia Luterana Bethel, 312 Wisconsin Ave.

Venga a escuchar a expertos hablar sobre como mejorar su salud mental, comunicación intrafamiliar, Zumba, manejo del estrés, relaciones saludables, acceso a servicios de salud mental y muchos otros temas de interés

Hay cupo limitado ¡Inscríbete hoy! Llama al 608.441.9918 de 9:00 am a 7:00 pm

La admisión es gratuita. ¡TODA LA FAMILIA ES BIENVENIDA! Actividades para niños y transportación disponible.

Nota: Todos los talleres son en español

Evento organizado por el Consejo Latino para la Salud del Condado de Dane