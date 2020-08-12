ONLINE: The State of the Latinx Community and Current Efforts

RSVP here.

media release: What happens when communities of color that have historically and systematically been disenfranchised are impacted by a world-wide health crisis? Members of the Latino Consortium for Action of Dane County come together to provide a closer look at the state of the Latinx community in Dane County, and current efforts addressing health disparities and inequities, the impact of the changing immigration system, and advocacy at a local and state level, including raising over 1 million dollars for an emergency relief fund.

Webinar Guest(s): Health disparities and inequities - Dr. Patricia Tellez, Latino Health Council; Immigration: Fabiola Hamdan, Latino Children and Families Council; Emergency Relief Funding efforts: Baltazar de Anda-Santana, Latino Academy of Workforce Development; and Verónica Figueroa, Unidos; Addressing the system locally and state-wide, a call to action: Karen Menéndez-Coller, Centro Hispano of Dane County, and Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, Latino Health Council

Purpose of Webinar Series: The Latino Professionals Association (LPA) enhances the development of Latinx professionals and its members by uplifting their capacity through programs, initiatives and partnerships that part from our 4 pillars: Civic and Public Engagement, Leadership Development, Professional Growth and Personal Enrichment. During these unprecedented times, LPA continues its commitment by bringing you this webinar series. We hope these series can contribute to cultivate a community that inspires, develops and empowers us all.