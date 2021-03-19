ONLINE: Latinx Activism in Wisconsin

press release: The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) invites you to join us for an exciting panel discussion about the past, present, and future of Latinx activism in Wisconsin! The discussion will be streamed on Facebook Live.

This program is presented in conjunction with the exhibition "Patrick Martinez: Signs of the Times," currently on view at MMoCA's new installation space, The Shop. You can see Martinez's neon works through the Museum's State Street windows!

The discussion will be moderated by Madison poet and essayist Dana Maya. Panelists will be announced soon!

This event is free and open to the public. Find it on Facebook Live.