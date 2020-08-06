ONLINE: Latinx TalkBack

press release: This episode of the Latinx TalkBack are the intersections of politics, Blackness, and Latinidad and the challenges of being Black and/or Latinx candidates in local politics.

Join Wisconsin Mujer on Facebook Live Thursday, August 6, at 8 PM for the Latinx TalkBack about Adelante's role in the Madison Latino Community politics.

We will address the stereotypes, myths, and the intersectionality of Latinx and the Black communities when it comes to running for office, building a campaign, what are the unique barriers that Black and Latinx people face when running for office.

The Latinx TalkBack on Black and Latinx Politics in Our Community Guests are: Frances Huntley-Cooper (Wisconsin's FIRST elected African American Mayor-she is Fitchburg's mayor), Gloria Reyes (founder of Adelante Madison) Johnathan William Osorio Delgado, and Beny Perez-Reyes (Milwaukee). moderator for this TalkBack is city of Fitchburg Alder Joe Maldonado.

Partially sponsored by DANG! Grant by the Dane County Arts Commission.

***Although we try to represent all voices at each one of our #Latinxtalkback, we have a long way to go to break down hundreds of years of white supremacy, but as Latinos to refuse to be active in the Black Liberation movement is to deny ourselves as Latinos an alliance that is not just necessary but mandatory in the fight for our collective freedom for immigration reform and community justice.

Our promise to you is that we will continue to challenge ourselves to pass the mic and give voice to the Anti-Blackness that is ingrained in our community and often swept under the rug.