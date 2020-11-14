ONLINE: Laura Benanti

× Expand courtesy Overture Center Laura Benanti

media release: Overture Center for the Arts announced today that it is one of a select group of nonprofit arts organizations participating in a three-part virtual concert series, Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway featuring two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone on October 24, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti on November 14, and critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams on December 5. Tickets are on sale now.

Subscription packages are available for $75 for Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway and include access to all three livestream events. Single tickets for Patti LuPone are on sale now for $30. Single tickets to Laura Benanti and Vanessa Williams will go on sale at a later date. Tickets are available at overture.org and include access to each livestream performance, plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after each live broadcast ends. Proceeds from ticket sales will support Overture Center.

Each show, transmitted live in HD with professional sound mixing, will feature a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs and personal stories from the life of each headliner. Performances will take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan’s West Side. At-home audience members will be invited to email in questions to be answered during the livestream.

NIGHTCAP WITH TIM & KARRA: Join us immediately after the show for a Nightcap with Tim & Karra. The duo, known for their Broadway banter at Cocktails with Tim & Karra, will engage fans in a lively conversation about the show, Broadway and much more.

“We’re excited to get our Broadway fans together virtually for this Women of Broadway series,” said VP of Programming and Community Engagement Tim Sauers. “All three of these women are stars of cabaret, and they’ll have amazing performances.”

The livestreams, which are a co-production of Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group, are being shared by more than 20 nonprofit arts presenters around the country.

The Women of Broadway series is presented locally by Bell Laboratories. The Patti LuPone show is underwritten by an anonymous friend in honor of Ms. LuPone, and the Vanessa Williams performance is underwritten by Dean and Nancy Baumgardner. Overture is grateful for this community support that helps make these virtual experiences possible.

In the midst of an illustrious career spanning Broadway, film and television, Tony® Award-winning actress, singer, author and activist Laura Benanti now brings a longstanding dream to life as she gears up to release new solo music with Sony Music Masterworks.

With Broadway credits ranging from the My Fair Lady revival and Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower to She Loves Me, Laura garnered a Tony® Award in the category of “Best Featured Actress in a Musical” for the 2008 production of Gypsy—among five career nominations to date. Meanwhile, her performance in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown would be honored with the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for “Best Featured Actress in a Musical.” Simultaneously, she enchanted audiences on the small screen, appearing on Younger, Supergirl, Nashville, The Good Wife, Nurse Jackie and more in addition to films including WORTH and the upcoming Here Today. Laura recently released a book for moms entitled M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom’s ABCs, available now on Amazon.

Early this spring, she created an empowering campaign titled #SunshineSongs, which invited students whose school musical productions were canceled this year due to the pandemic to share videos of the performances they were not able to give, on social platforms. As chronicled by Good Morning America, she generated 4 million impressions and received over 10,000 submissions, attracting celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Garner to join the campaign. Additionally, she invited students to contribute songs to her free “Sunshine Concerts” for senior living communities and children’s hospitals. The campaign’s success further grabbed the attention of HBO Max who recently partnered with Benanti to release a musical documentary special, featuring students from across the country entitled Homeschool Musical: Class Of 2020, set to release this fall.