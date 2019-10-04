press release: Join us at the Shitty Barn as we welcome Laura Sellner to the beautiful, creative and supportive River Valley area of Wisconsin as this year's Spring Green Musician in Residence. The Spring Green Musician in Residence program was created to sow more support for the art of musicianship in Wisconsin. Spring Green has a variety of exciting ways to enjoy music, including The Shitty Barn, BobFest and Beatlefest at the General Store, local taverns/restaurants hosting live music, and the Rural Musicians Forum. But this community goes the extra mile. We don't only support art. We nurture it.

Laura Sellner is the singer-songwriter, guitarist, and manager of Superior Siren. Superior Siren is an all-female Eerie Folk project created on the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota. The music captivates listeners with alluring vocals, haunting melodies, and mesmerizing blends of strings and percussion. In 2014 Sellner showcased her first collection of songs with the Lotus in the Muck EP. Since then the musician has continued to captivate audiences with songs of unfeigned honesty and heartfelt emotions. In 2016 Sellner joined forces with cellist Rachel Gobin, bassist Nyssa Krause, and drummer Emma Deaner to craft a dark and raw folk sound. The band released the Superior Siren LP in January 2018, followed by a tour of the Midwestern United States.

The doors open at 6:00 pm and music starts at 7:30. Music is wrapped up before 10:30.

Where is the Shitty Barn? 506 E. Madison St., Spring Green (Yes, you are entering the industrial park)

Are shows kid friendly? Children 6 years and older are welcome. Because it is an intimate concert setting that lasts 2+ hours, it is not a good place for jelly grubs and squirmy worms. We love your kids (really!), but we leave our young'uns at home and you probably should, too: If our adult patrons are disturbed, we will ask you to step outside and/or leave. All of that said, you know your kids better than we do. Infants/toddlers (lapable kids) do not need a ticket (all other kids do).

Dogs? What about dogs? Please, no dogs. We're an old farm in an industrial park, and they're just not safe.

Do you take credit cards? C'mon! It's just a shitty barn! Cash-money, baby!

Do you sell food/beverages? Enos Farms is on-hand for every show. They provide A-MAZING chow at reasonable prices, including veg and GF options. Please patronize them. We used to start a charcoal grill every show, but with Enos Farms serving such tasty food it has gone to the scrap heap. You can bring your own picnic, but leave the brats at home. Also, please no beverage carry-ins. We sell wine, beer, some soda and water at our cash bar.

Are tickets available at the door? We strongly encourage purchasing tickets in advance. Shows do and will sell out, though any unsold tickets will be available at the door. It's best to check our website, Facebook page or Twitter account for the latest details about ticket availability. We never cancel a performance in advance. We can fit everyone in the Barn so the show will go on if it's raining. The weather can vary a lot within our small geographic area. So if it's storming in Madison, it can be clear in Spring Green.