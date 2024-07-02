media release: Lauren Podjun was born from the fresh waters of Lake Michigan and raised in the windy mountain ranges of Wyoming. The natural world surrounded her as she grew, teaching her to listen to the songs the trees sang. When instruments started raining from the sky, she didn’t hesitate to pick them up and learn their ways. With her escapism at work and flowers growing out of her ears, stories were born from her fingertips. Lauren said “It took me time to cultivate the skills needed to craft narratives and melodies together” but you can tell by the way she sings that this daydreamer has always had something to say. Her lyrics are reminiscent of old Greek folk tales and children’s nighttime storybooks melted together. She writes with elements of surrealism; mixing the world as we know it with fantastical truths.