ONLINE: Laurence Desotell

media release: Join Wisconsin Veterans Museum on Zoom for a virtual discussion with author Laurence Desotell. He discusses twelve hundred Confederate soldiers, mostly from Alabama and Tennessee regiments, who were captured in the late winter of 1862 and taken to a prisoner of war camp in Wisconsin. In a period of six weeks, 140 of them died and were buried far from their southern homes. What were the backgrounds of these men? What were the movements of their regiments, their battles? Why did so many die? Desotell skillfully answers these questions in his carefully researched text. He also tackles a timely question: how to acknowledge the Confederate dead without championing their cause. Free, on Zoom. Register for a link.

Event sponsored by The Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation from Generac Power Systems.