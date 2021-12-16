× Expand Mindy Tucker Laurie Kilmartin

7:30 pm on 12/16 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 12/17-18, Comedy on State.

media release: Laurie Kilmartin is a comedian and staff writer for CONAN. She has performed standup on CONAN, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Apple TV, Comedy Central and Showtime. Her Seeso special 45 Jokes About My Dead Dad made Vulture's list of Top Ten Comedy Specials of 2016. Laurie has also written two books, Dead People Suck and the New York Times bestseller Shitty Mom. She and fellow comic Jackie Kashian host a popular podcast about standup comedy called The Jackie and Laurie Show. Her new album, Corset, was released at #1 on the iTunes charts.

Follow Laurie

Twitter: @anylaurie16

Website: kilmartin.com