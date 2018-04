WUD Music Presents: WUDStock. An evening of music on two stages

Friday, May 4

at The Sett (1308 W. Dayton St.): JAMILA WOODS, TRAPO, HUIZIT

and The Terrace (800 Langdon St.): LAVENDER COUNTRY, PHO (late night dance party)

And a sunset show with The Goodie Two Shoes

FREE / $0