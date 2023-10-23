media release: Madison Police Department Public Records Presentation and Discussion

Presentation and Q&A from : Julie Laundrie, Madison Police Department public records custodian

Monday, October 23, 5:30pm-7:00pm, Madison Public Library, Goodman South Madison, 2222 S Park Street, Madison

There will be a presentation on law enforcement public records and the laws that govern their release. Additional presentation on what to expect when you make a public records request from the Madison Police Department. There will be time for discussion and questions. Former town of Madison residents encouraged to attend.