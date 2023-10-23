Law Enforcement Public Records

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Madison Police Department Public Records Presentation and Discussion

Presentation and Q&A from : Julie Laundrie, Madison Police Department public records custodian

Monday, October 23, 5:30pm-7:00pm, Madison Public Library, Goodman South Madison, 2222 S Park Street, Madison

There will be a presentation on law enforcement public records and the laws that govern their release. Additional presentation on what to expect when you make a public records request from the Madison Police Department. There will be time for discussion and questions. Former town of Madison residents encouraged to attend.

Info

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Lectures & Seminars, Public Notices
Google Calendar - Law Enforcement Public Records - 2023-10-23 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Law Enforcement Public Records - 2023-10-23 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Law Enforcement Public Records - 2023-10-23 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Law Enforcement Public Records - 2023-10-23 17:30:00 ical