Law Enforcement Torch Run

press release: Local law enforcement officials will run and bike through south central and southwestern Wisconsin communities of Madison, Arlington, Poynette, Portage, Platteville, Belmont, Mineral Point, Ridgeway, Mount Horeb, Verona, and La Crosse in an effort to raise awareness and raise funds for Special Olympics Wisconsin and celebrate the start of the State Summer Games on June 6.

Local Torch Runs will take place in more than more than 30 communities, with some participants making it all the way to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Thursday, June 6 for the SOWI State Summer Games Opening Ceremony where they will run the Final Leg together carrying the torch ignited with the Flame of HopeTM to light the cauldron and kick off the Games. The Opening Ceremony will celebrate the nearly 1,400 athletes who will compete in soccer, athletics and aquatics at the Games.

Thank you to Kwik Trip and Dunkin’ Donuts, our statewide Torch Run partners, Walgreens, our local partner, and the WPPA, our founding partners.

Madison to Portage Torch Run: 8:30 am, The Law Enforcement Memorial (E Mifflin St & N Pinckney St, Madison). Following the ceremony, a cadence run will take place around the capitol square. Runners will then proceed down E. Washington and down 51 to Arlington and continue on to Portage.

Platteville Torch Run: Begins at Dunkin (245 US-151 BUS Ste 100)

Belmont Torch Run: Begins at Ken Leahy Memorial Park

Mineral Point Torch Run: Begins at Water Tower Park

Ridgeway Torch Run: Begins at St. Bernadette Parish Community (803 Main St)

Mt. Horeb Torch Run: Begins at Old Train Depot

Verona Torch Run: Begins at Verona City Center

La Crosse Torch Run: Ceremony will take place at the bandshell in Riverside Park (100 State St.)

State Summer Games: The SOWI State Summer Games will take place at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.