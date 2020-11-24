ONLINE: Le Misanthrope

press release: UW-Whitewater’s Department of Theatre/Dance is ready for you to experience “Le Misanthrope,” Neil Bartlett’s adaptation of the Moliere classic. Single tickets are $13.00 and Family Viewing Tickets for two or more individuals are $26.00. All ticketholders will receive an email with a link to view the production on Monday, November 23, 2020 and will be available for viewing from Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Sunday, November 29, 2020. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling (262) 472-2222 or online at tickets.uww.edu.

Mis·an·thrope: a person who dislikes humankind and avoids human society. The 80’s - when greed was good, hair was big, style was loud, and relationships were strategic - is the perfect setting for Bartlett’s adaptation of Moliere’s classic play. At Celimene’s extravagant party, Alceste and Oronte verbally spar for her affection. While Alceste despises society and vows to speak only the truth, Oronte is a wealthy respected member of society who feels he deserves to win Celimene. Vanity and silly flirtations ensue in this time-honored rollicking romp of a play.

Despite its outwardly comedic elements, Director Bruce Cohen shows us this adaptation’s softer side. “’Misanthrope’ belongs to the portion of Moliere’s work that treats character and scenario with more sophistication. It is considered a comedy, yes, but it is also quite an intimate and melancholy play. This emotional complexity lends itself well to our modified approach. I have focused in on those elements that the camera is so good at capturing; the wealth of psychological and emotional tumult that vibrates through the core of this play.”

The cast of “Le Misanthrope” features the talents of Kory Friend as Alceste (the titular misanthrope), Ivy Steege as Celimene, Jon Lotti as Oronte, Bryce Giammo as Philinte, Lindsay Bland as Arsinoe, and Natalie Meikle as Eliante.

“Playing Alceste has taught me how to avoid judging my character at face value. He could be seen as the protagonist or antagonist of the show, depending on who you ask; I think he's just deeply misunderstood” says Kory Friend on playing the role of the blunt and ill-tempered Alceste. “He is usually written off to be a jerk, but even in his anger we can empathize with him. He just wants people to be honest with him, and gets frustrated when they resort to flattery or small talk. It feels good to play Alceste from a place of understanding and earnestness, rather than working against myself by playing him as the jerk everyone thinks he is.”

