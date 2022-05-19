ONLINE: Lead Poisoning

press release: Tune into a live, virtual panel with artist Mel Chin, along with environmental scientists, activists, and physicians, on the danger of lead poisoning in children in Wisconsin. Chin has spent decades bringing attention to the issue, with his Fundred Project, a nationwide art activation aimed at prompting political action to help resolve the problem. Lead poisoning affects countless communities—particularly in low-income areas—causing long-lasting effects on learning, development, and behavior.

Art Into Action panelists include moderator Caroline Griffith, a Ph.D. Candidate in Geography at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Public Humanities Fellow at Midwest Environmental Advocates.

This free event is available on Facebook Live @MMoCAMadison.

Mel Chin creates unique idiosyncratic objects to works that require multi-disciplinary, collaborative teamwork. His 2014 ReMatch retrospective curator, Miranda Lash, described his practice as a mutative strategy, depending on concepts to derive the materials of its realization, from actions, to films, to objects, as necessary.