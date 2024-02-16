media release: Members of the public are invited to celebrate Black History Month on Friday, February 16, from 1:00pm- 3:30pm at the Fitchburg Senior Center for the showing of the film, Leaders of Madison’s Black Renaissance. Created and directed by retired Edgewood College professor Dr. Charles Taylor, this film profiles nearly 40 of Madison’s influential Black leaders in the areas of education, human services, healthcare, business, the arts and more.

Event is FREE and open to all. Pre-registration requested by calling 608-270-4290 or at https://www.fitchburgwi.gov/621/Senior-Center

Film Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahw4AoYR4Is