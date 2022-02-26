Leaders of Madison's Black Renaissance

media release: For the first time in history, Madison, Wisconsin, has the largest number of Black elected officials on its school board and city council. Madison’s school superintendent is Black, as is its police chief, district attorney and county sheriff. Blacks are leading multiple large non-profit agencies and spearheading multi-million dollar projects all over the city. Blacks are leading in so many important areas and are launching so many key initiatives that many people are calling this period a “Black Renaissance.”

This film introduces viewers to forty of Madison’s most prolific leaders as they define what is happening in Madison and what it means to the city’s future. The film explores the innovation that Black leaders are introducing in many areas, ranging from education, to healthcare, to economic development and more. Is there really a renaissance occurring in Madison? Are Blacks positioned politically to make an undisputable difference in this city? These questions and more are discussed in this new dynamic documentary produced by retired professor Charles Taylor. Reserve your seat today!

Ages 12+ but intended for adults. This is a dress up event. Suits, tuxes, dresses and gowns will be on full display as Madisonians come out to celebrate a unique moment in their history. Please note there is a 4 ticket limit per household for this event.

Sponsored by Housing Ministries of Wisconsin, Roar Enterprises Inc., and UW Health. Sponsor of the world premiere and reception American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact.