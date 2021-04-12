ONLINE: Leadership in Turbulent Times

press release: The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service is excited to announce that Doris Kearns Goodwin, renowned historian and author, will present the Public Issues Series lecture “Leadership in Turbulent Times” April 12 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Goodwin’s 2018 book,” Leadership in Turbulent Times,” examines the characteristics and decisions of past presidents, while also presenting concrete guideposts for leaders of today. The book’s message applies to current leaders and everyday citizens and is particularly relevant as America faces public health and economic crises.

“We are beyond thrilled to be joined by such a distinguished speaker and author” said Eric Giordano, executive director of WIPPS. “Doris Kearns Goodwin’s work has been praised and acknowledged as some of the best writing on American history. It is no wonder she has won every imaginable history award and that her books have topped national best seller lists year after year."

Goodwin’s 50-year career includes time as a White House Fellow during the Johnson administration, a professorship at Harvard, a literary career that includes eight books on U.S. presidents, and a Pulitzer Prize for History.

The event is free, but registration is required. Following the lecture, UW-Stevens Point history professor Brett Barker will moderate an audience Q&A session.

To learn more and register, visit: wipps.org/dkg.

Before speaking, Doris Kearns Goodwin will attend a virtual VIP reception at 6:15 p.m. There are limited spots for the reception and registration is open only to WIPPS Members on a first-come, first-served basis. To join the WIPPS Membership Program, visit: https://wipps.org/donate/ wipps-membership-program/.

The WIPPS Public Issues Series brings together people with diverse perspectives to openly address issues that matter to the community. This event is presented with the support of the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership at UW-Madison.