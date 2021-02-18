ONLINE: Leafing Out: Basic Tree Pruning

media release: Join 1000 Friends and Lisa Johnson, a horticulture educator with UW-Extension and member of the Dane County Tree Board, to learn pruning techniques everyone can use. Lisa teaches a variety of horticulture-related classes to Dane County residents, including the Green Thumb Gardening Series. During Lisa’s pruning webinar, we’ll learn the proper way to make pruning cuts on trees in your yard, and there’s more to it than you might think! Tune in to learn how to keep your trees healthy and strong with proper pruning techniques.

Participate on Zoom, or the webinar will also be streaming live on YouTube. You can use this link to watch: https://youtu.be/xYE07SKSOtc

This webinar has been produce in collaboration with the Dane County Tree Board.

The Leafing Out webinar series was funded in part by an urban forestry grant from the state of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Forestry Program as authorized under s. 23.097, Wis. Stat.