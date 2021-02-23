ONLINE: Lean into Allyship: 2021 A "Fresh Start?"

press release: Are we good now?

The events and experiences surrounding 2020's presidential election exposed and illuminated so much of what has always been. The change symbolized by January's inauguration has many celebrating with a sense of relief and optimism, but as allies-in-training, we know that we still have a tremendous amount of work to do. Join us for a conversation with Dr. Alex Gee as we examine the current state and discuss whether the allyship agenda is any different now given this year's “significant” shift.

You'll also learn about current volunteer/involvement opportunities, including this month's "Ally in Action" challenge to help you deepen your commitment to educate, donate, and affiliate.

Our challenge to you is to find 3 people in your circle of influence to attend the next event who you feel would benefit from the discussion.

As Dr. Gee says,

“If you don’t understand the issues, you won’t be tethered to the solutions – you’ll only be moved by the next crisis.”