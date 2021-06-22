ONLINE: Lean into Allyship: A Conversation with Lilada Gee

press release: If you don’t understand the issues, you won’t be tethered to the solutions – you’ll only be moved by the next crisis.”

Rev. Lilada Gee is plotting her takeover of this month's Nehemiah Lean Into Allyship event! She is bringing her unabashedly bold and honest commentary to the issues surrounding being on the allyship journey, providing insight into the Black experience. Grab a tasty beverage and join us for a happy hour with an angry Black woman.