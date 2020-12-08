ONLINE: Lean into Allyship: Have Yourself a Very Antiracist Holiday

press release: "If you don't understand the issues, you won't be tethered to the solutions - you'll be moved by the next crisis." - Dr. Alex Gee

As endorsed by our panel of allies in the last Lean Into Allyship event, ‘The Allyship Journey’ – we know that ALLY is an action word. The holidays often provide a greater opportunity than any to actively lead antiracist conversations. Our final session of 2020 includes a curated agenda of speakers leading content and conversations we’re confident you can relate to and learn from this season. This session includes:

Post-Election Reaction from Dr. Gee: Dr. Gee will share perspective on the road ahead and his response to, "Don't you think things are going to be so much better now?"

Leading Antiracist Conversations this Holiday with Stephanie Budge + Tyler Nylen: We’ll dig into common racially-charged comments/questions, what they mean, and how to respond to them by building a toolbox of skills and productive communication practices. This includes phrases such as "I don't see color." and "Why do we have to keep talking about race?” Be prepared and empowered to engage in the conversation as an ally and antiracist.

FOSTER Spotlight with Founder, Jacquelyn Hunt: FOSTER (Families Overcoming Struggles To Encourage Restoration) has served children, youth, and families in Dane County for over 15 years. Jackie will share about her work with these families, the mental health impacts they often face, and provide a deep look at who is all too often excluded from the season of giving.

Impact Opportunity – Where Your Volunteerism and Donations are Needed Most Right Now: Educate, Donate, Affiliate. In response to your survey feedback sharing the desire to take action and get involved, we will begin featuring a spotlight in each Lean Into Allyship session of immediate needs and involvement opportunities.