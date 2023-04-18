Lean Into Allyship Live: Transformation That Lasts

× Expand courtesy Nehemiah The Rev. Dr. Alex Gee standing outside. The Rev. Dr. Alex Gee

media release: Presented by Justified Anger and the Black Like Me Podcast

The Lean Into Allyship series started back in 2020 as a way to hold monthly educational sessions that showed how systemic racism and equity seeps far deeper than overt horrific murders and into the fabric of how our country was built. During the series, the one theme that Dr. Gee emphasized every session was that would-be allies Educate, Donate, and Affiliate. After the past nearly three years of listening to incredible speakers around deeply meaningful topics (and you catch watch them all on the Justified Anger YouTube channel), the series will be wrapping up with one final event.

This special live event is a chance to hear from the LIA team on their allyship journey, as well as Dr. Gee and Rev Lilada Gee on the changing dynamics in the racial equity space and what it will take for this transformation to be sustainable. You don’t want to miss this night of music and community connection as a way to affiliate and get closer to this important work.

As a preacher, author, podcaster, activist, and Griot, the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee is a master storyteller that draws listeners into his experience and leaves them laughing, thinking, and inspired in equal measure. Let us know you are "Going" at the Facebook event to RSVP.

The Rev. Lilada Gee is a dynamic woman, incredible artist and muralist, life-changing healer, daring preacher, published author, international inspirational speaker, and podcast host.

Watch previous Lean Into Allyship events on YouTube.