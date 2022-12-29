Learn about Costa Rica from a Local Madison Family

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Come learn about the experiences and opportunities Costa Rica has to offer from a local Madison family who moved with their three kids to Costa Rica three years ago and has been living there ever since. Speakers Sara and Johel will be sharing out on their experiences as well as offering advice and tips to those interested.




