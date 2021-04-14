ONLINE: Learn about the New Rimrock Area Elementary

press release: Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) will be hosting a Facebook Live session on April 14, from 6-7pm, to discuss the new elementary school that we will be building in the Rimrock Rd. area, thanks to the passing of our facilities referendum in the fall. We look forward to hearing your feedback on this new school. Learn more about our plans so far at https://www.madison.k12.wi.us/rimrock-elementary-school-referendum-2020.

