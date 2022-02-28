ONLINE: Learn and Take Action About the Ukraine Crisis

press release: Webinar hosted by Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR). Speakers include: Dr. Ira Helfand, co-President of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, recipient of the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize, and co-Founder of Physicians for Social Responsibility in the U.S.; and Cynthia Lazaroff, filmmaker and activist who has been engaged in groundbreaking U.S.-Russian exchange initiatives for decades, and was a key organizer of a moving Call for Peace, signed by many Russian and American women and published in mid Feb. To register, visit:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O8m-54rFRyumQd6kz8FdFg

