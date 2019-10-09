Learn to be a Digital Equity Champion
press release: Join DANEnet for a free workshop for professionals and volunteers that work with low-income and disconnected families. Learn about the low cost internet access programs and strategies to help families get access. You will leave with a full belly, a packet of informational fliers in multiple languages and a digital equity champion badge. Space is limited, lunch is FREE. The Foundry Meeting Room in the Spark Building 821 E Washington Ave. Registration online
