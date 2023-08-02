Learn to Bike

media release: Is your child looking to learn how to ride a bike this summer? Join our staff to learn how to ride a bike! Youth ages 5 – 9 will enjoy learning bike safety, practice balancing, learning how to turn and other basics with and without pedals. Youth will also gain one on one support throughout their biking attempts. With enough practice they will be riding around in no time! Use our bikes and helmets or bring your own. A limited number of bikes and helmets are available.

$25 per child, register online or drop in.