press release: While Madison Parks does not offer overnight camping, there are many campgrounds in the region that are open year-round. Participants in the Learn to Cold-Weather Camp class will learn about heat loss, cold weather emergencies, and how to set up camp safely and comfortably in cold weather. This free class is led by Sean Anderson, certified NREMT and Wilderness First Responder.

MAXIMUM CLASS SIZE: Limited to 20.

MINIMUM AGE REQUIREMENT: 10 years or older. Children are allowed to attend with their parents, but the session is designed for adults.

WHAT TO BRING: Just a smile and dressed appropriately for the weather that morning. All equipment is provided.

COST: Free to attend. Advanced registration is required and may be done ONLINE or by calling (608) 266-4711.

Thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation , this workshop and all Learning Series activities are free!