Learn to Cross Country Ski

press release: Learn the basics of classic cross-country skiing with an expert! We're partnering with Madison Nordic Ski Club to bring you this free class. MadNorSki will teach and demonstrate all basic skiing skills needed for beginners and novice skiers to get started in the sport. After completing the class and exploring the equipment demo to find the best ski and pole fit, head to the trails and test out your newly learned skills.

This class is recommended for ages 13 and older. The event is free to attend and advanced registration is required. No permit is required while attending the class.

Thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation, all 2019 Learn to classes are free to attend!