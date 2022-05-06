press release: Join us for this free workshop and learn to dance Scottish style! We've partnered with the Friends of Olin-Turville for this dance demonstration and instruction, led by Madison Scottish Country Dancers . This event is open to all ages, and children must be accompanied by an adult to participate. No partner or experience is needed. Advanced registration is required and may be done online or by phone.

LOCATION: Olin Park pavilion, 1156 Olin-Turville Ct

MINIMUM AGE REQUIREMENT: Children are welcome to attend with adult supervision.

EQUIPMENT: None required. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Kilt not required!

EVENT HOURS: 6:00 - 8:00pm

COST: Free to attend.

REGISTRATION: Advanced registration is required and may be done ONLINE or by calling (608) 266-4711.

Thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation , this workshop and all Learning Series activities are free to attend!