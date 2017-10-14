Learn to Escape a Labyrinth
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release:
Our learn to series explores a different concept each month through hands on making! Drop in, and learn something new as you explore interesting materials and technology. This month, explore mapping concepts by creating your own keys, designing your own large scale maps, and learn to read a compass! Explore new age making with computer coding Ozobot robots! Ages 6 and up, younger siblings welcome if accompanied by an adult. No registration necessary.
Info
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Kids & Family