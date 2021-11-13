Learn to Extend Your Biking Season

media release: Join Madison Bikes and Madison Parks at Tenney Park for this free, hands-on workshop! Madison Bikes will provide winter biking tips on clothing and gear to keep you biking all winter long. Come dressed in your cold-weather gear and let's all chat about how we (and our bikes!) will navigate winter (and late fall...and early spring) riding.

Snacks and hot beverages are provided by Cafe Domestique and Madison Bikes.

Bonus: Learn how to use Metro's bus bike rack! Demonstrating the bike rack on the bus allows people to feel comfortable and that they aren't going to hold up a busload of folks the first time they try it.

Event Location: Meet outside the John Wall Family Pavilion in Tenney Park,

402 N. Thornton Ave

Madison, WI 53703

Thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation, all Learn to... classes are free to attend. Advanced registration is recommended:https://webtrac.cityofmadison.com/wbwsc/parks.wsc/search.html?module=ar&interfaceparameter=3&age&category