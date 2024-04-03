1:30 pm Wednesdays, 4/3-24.

media release: Learn to fall safely and get back up without injury. Falls are a leading cause of death for older adults in Wisconsin. We will use thick “crash mats” for practicing Classes are progressive. Attending all 4 classes is recommended. $15 for each class. Financial Assistance available for adults age 55+. Call the Madison Senior Center to register or get more information, 608-266-6581.