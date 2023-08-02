media release: Summer may be winding down, but there are still plenty of opportunities to learn to fish. Fishing in the Neighborhood interns, or “FiN’terns,” along with DNR staff and volunteers, will be leading fishing clinics in local parks. Look for the Fishmobile, a trailer stocked with fishing gear that you can borrow at these clinics.

Bait and instruction will be provided. Anglers ages 16 and up will need to have a fishing license.