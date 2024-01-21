media release: Learn to Ice Fish with Madison Parks and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources! Participants will learn ice fishing techniques and how to properly, and safely ice fish. This is a free event offered during the Free Fishing Weekend and no fishing license is required. Advanced registration is required. This event is open to adults and children and is ideal for persons aged 7 years and older. Children must be supervised by a parent or adult guardian. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver for themselves and their children, upon arrival.

If there is no ice, you will cast into open water and see how the fish are biting.

What to Bring: No fishing equipment is required. All fishing supplies are provided.

Two classes are being offered - please select your preference when signing up.

10-11:30am and 12:00-1:30pm

By Phone: (608)266-4711

