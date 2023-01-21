media release: Learn to Ice Fish with Madison Parks and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources! Participants will learn ice fishing techniques and how to properly, and safely ice fish. This is a free event offered during the Free Fishing Weekend and no fishing license is required. Advanced registration is required. This event is open to adults and children and is ideal for persons aged 7 years and older. Children must be supervised by a parent or adult guardian. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver for themselves and their children, upon arrival.

To REGISTER: Online or by calling (608) 266-4711

What to Bring: No fishing equipment is required. All fishing supplies are provided.

Location: Brittingham Park, 829 W. Washington Ave.

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour, and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation .