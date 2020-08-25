press release: Miss out on dancing this summer? Stop out at Schumacher Farm Park and learn to line dance! Classes will be held on three consecutive Tuesday evenings, 6:30 – 7:30 pm, starting on August 11. Two dances will be taught each night, with a review of prior dances each week. Dancers should wear comfortable shoes or boots. Lessons will take place in the shade on the blacktop parking lot of the Center for Rural History, with dancers maintaining social distancing.

Whether you are brand new, want to learn some new dances or just want to move and dance to old favorites, register with us soon. Class size will be limited to 20.

Week One (August 11): The Electric Slide and the Cowboy Charleston.

Week Two (August 18): The Cupid Shuffle and the Samba Line Dance.

Week Three (August 25) : The Waltz Across Texas and the 10 Step Line Dance

Instructor: Nancy Vidlak learned her first line dance 25 years ago. She and her husband dance every chance they get to country, swing and ballroom tunes. They love the dance community in Dane County and, before COVID-19 restrictions, would dance 3-4 nights a week!

Cost: $10/night or $25 for all 3 sessions. Tickets here.