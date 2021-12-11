press release: "Learn To Listen For Owls" Special December Bird and Nature Adventure at Edna Taylor/ALNC, Saturday, Dec 11, 4:30pm Guided Walk with Melissa Kesling and Josh Seibel, register at http://tinyurl.com/MadisonParksActivities

330 Femrite Drive, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, meet at the Childrens Leopold Shack between the parking lots

Register at https://tinyurl.com/MadisonParksActivities for a free family friendly guided walk with Aldo Leopold Nature Center Naturalist Melissa Kesling and Josh Seibel coordinated by Luna Collins with Madison Parks or take an early evening walk on your own any day in December to Listen for Owls! See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFunAdventures Fun Facts about Owls and join Melissa and Josh to learn about Madison's favorite owls - large "hoot-hoot" Great Horned Owls; medium sized "whooo-cooks-for-youuu" Barred Owls; and tiny trilling Screech Owls that can be found throughout Madison in natural areas in parks and yards. What do they eat? What is an owl pellet? Do they always sleep during the day? When and where do they make their nests? Take a walk on easy paths at Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Edna Taylor Conservation Park with stops along the way to listen for their distinctive hoots and calls. If fortunate you may spot an owl sitting quietly on a big tree limb above you! Dress warm. If you use a flashlight make sure it has a red LED light or cover the lens with red cellophane such as a candy wrapper to make sure you do not bother the owls. Some red LED flashlights will be provided.