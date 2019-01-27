Learn to Play Hockey

Tenney Park 1500 Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Madison Parks is partnering with Madison Capitols Hockey to bring you Learn to Play Hockey at Tenney Park! This free class is offered to all ages. Hockey sticks and pucks are provided. Ice skates are not provided. You may bring your own or rent from the warming shelter. Please plan to arrive early and on the ice with skates on at the start of class. The shelter at Tenney Park is staffed and open at 10:00 am. Advanced registration for the class is required. 

