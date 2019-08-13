press release: Madison Parks and Forward Madison Football Club are partnering to bring you Learn to Play Soccer and 3 vs. 75 Scrimmage! Forward Madison player coaches will run a fun-filled clinic that works of shooting, passing and dribbling skills. Test your new soccer abilities in the 3 vs. 75 scrimmages where 3 Forward Madison players will get 30 minutes to try to score against you and 74 other participants! These events are free to attend. The clinic and scrimmage are appropriate for grades 6 and higher and all skill levels. The photo op and signing are open to all ages. All equipment is provided. Bring your soccer ball, if you have one and bottled water.

Clinic 5:30 - 6:30pm

3 vs. 75 Scrimmage 6:30 - 7:00pm

Pictures and signing with the players 7:00 - 7:30pm