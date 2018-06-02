× Expand Somsamay Homphothichak

press release: Have you ever wanted to try rowing? Come to this free event sponsored by US Rowing and Concept 2 at your local Madison community rowing clubs! Rowing clubs all over the United States open their doors to give you a taste of rowing on the water and on rowing machines. Competitive and recreational rowers range from 12 to over 90, so it is never too early or too late to learn to row.

Reserve your seat! Go to http://www. mendotarowingclub.com/Learn- to-Row-Day

Youth are encouraged to also check out the National Learn to Row Day event at Camp Randall Rowing Club: http://camprandallrc. org/

Two Madison community rowing clubs are cooperating to put on this year's event. Mendota Rowing Club is located in James Madison Park on Lake Mendota, and Camp Randall Rowing Club is located at the Brittingham Park Boathouse on Monona Bay.

Saturday, June 2, 2018,8 am - Noon

Mendota Rowing Club, Bernard's Boathouse, 622 E Gorham St.

Camp Randall Rowing Club, Brittingham Boathouse, 617 North Shore Drive

Cost: FREE