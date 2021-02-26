RSVP for Learn to Snow Snake

media release: Madison Parks is partnering with the Ho-Chunk Nation to offer three, free classes on how to snow snake this Friday, February 26, at 3, 4 and 5 pm. What is snow snake you ask? Have no fear, it does NOT involve an actual snake but rather a long, smooth stick that is pushed down a snow tunnel track. Each 45-minute session is taught by Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, Bill Quackenbush of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Advanced registration is required and closes at 12pm on Friday. For more info and to register, visit Learn to Snow Snake