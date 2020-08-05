ONLINE: Learn to Weave at Home

press release: In this hands-on Badger Talks Live, learn how to weave using simple materials found at home. You will need a book, thread or string, scissors, tape, chopsticks, dull knives or popsicle sticks. This basics tutorial will share how to stretch the warp, make a string harness, use a stick to hope a shed, weave with two intersecting weft threads and more.

Marianne Fairbanks is a textile artist and faculty member in Design Studies with over 20 years of making experience. She seeks to explore intersections between the materiality and processes associated with textiles, sustainable design, community, collaboration and entrepreneurship. She brings this mash up of passions to her students in classes like weaving and off loom structures. Marianne has an MFA in Fibers and Materials Studies from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, was a participant in the International Exchange Program, Kyoto Seika University, and earned her BFA in Fibers from The University of Michigan School of Art and Design.

Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

Welcome and introductions by Caitlyn Beczkiewicz, a recent UW -Madison graduate from Milwaukee, WI. She received her Bachelor's degree in Textile and Fashion Design in the School of Human Ecology.

In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to offer Badger Talks LIVE…. a Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times. Can't catch the live talks? Check out past talks here.