Learn to Winter Disc Golf

Google Calendar - Learn to Winter Disc Golf - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Learn to Winter Disc Golf - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Learn to Winter Disc Golf - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Learn to Winter Disc Golf - 2018-01-28 10:00:00

RSVP

Yahara Hills Golf Course 6701 US Highway 12 & 18, Madison, Wisconsin 53718

press release:

Learn the year-round sport of disc golf at the all new Yahara Hills winter disc golf course from Professional Disc Golfer, Holly Finley! Participants are encouraged to bring their own discs, if possible.

Advanced registration is required and available ONLINE or by calling (608)266-4711.

Info
Yahara Hills Golf Course 6701 US Highway 12 & 18, Madison, Wisconsin 53718 View Map
Recreation
608-266-4711
RSVP
Google Calendar - Learn to Winter Disc Golf - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Learn to Winter Disc Golf - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Learn to Winter Disc Golf - 2018-01-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Learn to Winter Disc Golf - 2018-01-28 10:00:00