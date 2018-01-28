Learn to Winter Disc Golf
press release:
Learn the year-round sport of disc golf at the all new Yahara Hills winter disc golf course from Professional Disc Golfer, Holly Finley! Participants are encouraged to bring their own discs, if possible.
Advanced registration is required and available ONLINE or by calling (608)266-4711.
