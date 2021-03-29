ONLINE: Pope Farm Conservancy: A Learning Lab for Elementary School Kids

press release: Learn about the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School district’s partnership with the Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy to teach kids about science. Earth science, geology, botany, biology, conservation, ecology…the conservancy offers lessons on all these topics and more! Alex Schutz will explain how the school district is using the conservancy to create a fresh-air, hands-on and socially distanced learning environment. The goal is to create science learning experiences for kids that they will remember and enjoy.

This presentation is free and open to the public. Please register in advance for this meeting:

https://www. popefarmconservancy.org/