ONLINE: Learning the Ropes of eBird Mobile

press release: eBird is a community science platform where you can record bird observations. It keeps track of your life list, helps you discover new birding locations, and shows you what other birders in the community are finding. In this two-part series, instructor Megan Heneke will teach an online class focused on the main functions and tools of the eBird mobile app for your smartphone, so you can create checklists on the go! Learn how to submit your observations, discover birding hotspots, and explore recent sightings all from your phone. Then, join Megan for a field trip to practice these skills and see some great birds along the way. Registration costs $20, is limited to 15 people, and includes both the online class and field trip components.

Dates/times (your registration includes both components):

Online class: Tuesday, March 29, 7:00-8:30pm CT on Zoom

Field trip: Saturday, April 2, 9:00-10:30am CT at Lake Farm County Park

Participants should:

have an eBird account created before class (it’s free!) and

download eBird mobile on their smartphone (available on Android and iPhone).

This course will mostly explore eBird mobile, but we will also devote some time to navigating the eBird website.