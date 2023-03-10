media release: The Aldo Leopold Foundation announces an unprecedented week of conversations with today’s conservation all-stars, who explore our reciprocal relations with the natural world! Keynote speakers, Delia Owens (Where the Crawdads Sing) and Robin Wall Kimmerer (Braiding Sweetgrass) highlight a spectacular line-up of voices that will re-spark the Leopoldian land ethic in all hearts!

“We are very excited to share powerful stories from these inspiring conservation and literary leaders,” said Buddy Huffaker, Aldo Leopold Foundation Executive Director. “Their deep roots in land ethics attest to the ever-growing importance of the Leopold Foundation’s work growing an ethic of care for all people and all places. It’s going to be a special week!”

Friday, March 10, 2023, 12 p.m. CST: Learning to Live a Land Ethic with the 2022-2023 Leopold Fellows

As fellows at the Leopold Foundation, these future conservation leaders connect to the Shack and the same land the Leopold family cared for. Join the class of 2022 Leopold Fellows Sarah, Max, Leah, and Maria to learn how they interact with the natural surroundings here to nurture their own land ethic.

Everyone is invited to register for free and virtually attend the foundation’s annual grassroots, online celebration of Leopold Week, 2023. This year’s Leopold Week theme—Nurturing Reciprocity—will be illuminated for thousands from around the globe in a week of intimate, online, lunchtime and evening presentations. It takes just a few clicks to register, at aldoleopold.org, or https://www.crowdcast.io/c/leopoldweek23.

This extraordinary group of speakers is made possible in part through our sponsors and partners, Starion Bank, The Boldt Company, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the U.S. Forest Service.