RSVP for Learning Together: Animals in the Prairie

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Tuesday, August 9

9:45–11:15 a.m. Family Class: Learning Together—Animals in the Prairie. Walk by plants taller than you as we look for animals that live among prairie grasses and wildflowers. We will share stories and create nature art and crafts. This class is for preschool-aged children and their adult caregivers. Adults must attend. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Fee: $20 per family/group of up to four people (one registration per family/group, don’t list individuals). Register by August 1. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Environment, Kids & Family
608-263-7888
