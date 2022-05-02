RSVP for Learning Together: Flowers in the Garden

media release: Tuesday, May 10, 9:45–11:15 a.m. Family Class: Learning Together—Flowers in the Garden. We will explore Longenecker Horticultural Gardens and the blooming magnolia, lilac, and crabapple collections. We will share stories and create nature art and crafts. This class is for preschool-aged children and their adult caregivers. Adults must attend. Meet at the Visitor Center. Fee: $20 per family/group up to four people. Register by May 2. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects.